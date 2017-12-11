Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Justin Lattimore

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s educator of the week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches right here in Jackson.

Justin Lattimore teaches at Andrew Jackson Elementary School. He says his favorite part of being a teacher is his students and being able to see their progress.

“These guy. I’m getting to see them grow, getting to see them learn. They’ve grown a lot this year,” Lattimore said.

Lattimore says seeing a film led him to become a teacher.

“I was actually a business major and became a teacher because of a movie called ‘The Ron Clark Story.’ He inspired me to teach.”

Lattimore will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in January, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.