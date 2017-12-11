Windy Weather Continues Overnight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday

It was a beautiful, warm, and windy afternoon across West Tennessee with highs in the middle 60s but the warming trend stops here with a cold front coming to West Tennessee tonight. Skies are already becoming a little bit cloudier over northwest Tennessee and temperatures will be a bit more mild tonight with the clouds overhead. Still, thanks to the windy and cloudy start on Tuesday, we need to get ready for a much colder day tomorrow with high temperatures over 20°F colder than they were today!

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually become partly to mostly cloudy and coupled with winds at 10-15 miles per hour, temperatures will be a little bit warmer than they were last night. We’ll be starting Tuesday morning in the middle to upper 30s (compared to middle and upper 20s) but with winds continuing tomorrow, our temperatures will be colder compared to this afternoon.

It will still be a bit breezy out there on Tuesday and after starting out cloudy we’ll see some sun a little later on toward the middle of the day. Winds will keep temperatures to the lower and middle 40s at the warmest part of the afternoon, so bundle up! In fact, even with the sunshine, it’ll feel like we’re in the 30s for most of the day – much like it was on Saturday.

