1 detained after shooting in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a person has been detained after a shooting Monday night near Ridgecrest Road.

Police have not identified the person they have detained.

According to a news release, one person has been treated and released from a local hospital where they were treated for a gunshot wound.

Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Twin Oaks Place near Ridgecrest Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).