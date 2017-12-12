Benton Co. inmates process deer meat for families in need

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local inmates are packaging deer meat for families in need.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in “Share the Bounty.” Hunters can bring deer to the office to be processed and packaged for no charge.

Deputies will distribute the meat to needy families recommended by community organizations in the county.

Officials say it’s also a way to teach the inmates a skill that will help them find a job when they are released.

“We’re trying to take care of the people here in Benton County, and law enforcement is a lot more than just making arrests and doing investigations,” Sheriff Kenny Christopher said.

Sheriff Christopher says more than 70 deer have been donated to the office so far. Hunters who donate deer will be entered in a contest to win a shotgun.