Boys and Girls Club children enjoy free Christmas dinner

JACKSON, Tenn. –Many children have full bellies Tuesday night after a delicious holiday meal.

A little more than 100 children from the Jackson Boys and Girls Club enjoyed a free Christmas dinner. Boys and Girls Club workers served Reggie’s BBQ for the first time event.

Organizers say the meal is so important to give to the children because, for some, it may be the only meal they receive other than at school.

“A lot of people are less fortunate and you never know, some kids don’s get a full meal or a hardy meal, so this right here is to ensure that they got a Christmas dinner,” said Flomont Anthony with the Boys and Girls Club.

The menu included baked chicken, macaroni, cheese dinner rolls, mash potatoes and brownies.