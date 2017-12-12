Cold Tonight, Windy Weather Returns Tomorrow

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Tuesday

It was a lot colder today than it was yesterday but with sunshine, we warmed up to the 50°F mark this afternoon. Winds have been gusting to between 20 and 30 miles per hour making it feel like the 30s at times. Actual temperatures will return to the 30s soon and fall below freezing during the evening. We’ll be even warmer tomorrow but the winds will be strong again, especially during the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue tonight with less wind. This will allow the temperatures to drop to the 20s by sunrise on Wednesday – middle to upper 20s for most.

Starting out sunny tomorrow, winds will pick up during the afternoon gusting over 30 miles per hour at times. Highs will be in the 50s at the warmest point of the day. Hold off on doing any outdoor burning tomorrow because these conditions present an elevated fire danger for West Tennessee. Right now, it looks like we’ll get our next rain over the weekend.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

