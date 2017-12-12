Denise Ann Culp

Denise Ann Culp, 50, of Darden, TN, passed away Sunday, December 10th, at Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital.

She was a homemaker.

Denise is survived by her husband, Joe Culp, of Darden; three daughters, Christa Culp, of Darden;

Catelin Culp, of Darden; Tosha Evans, of KY; two sons Cody (Jennifer) Culp, of Scotts Hill; Chandler Culp, of Darden;

Two step daughters, Crystal (Kevin) Finke, of CO; Cheryl (Charlie) Rance, of CO; four sisters, Joyce (David) Lewis, of KY; Brenda (Joey) Robinson, of KY; Vickie (Larry) Helton, of KY; Beverly (Glenn) Lewis, of KY; two brothers, David (Sarah) Stone, of KY; Rickey (Tommie) Stone, of KY.

She is also survived by 4 Grandchildren and 5 Step Grandchildren and 2 on the way.

She was predeceased by her parents, George and Charlene Stone, a sister, Pamela Stone, a niece, Mia Addison Roberts and 2 nephews, Eddie Joe Robinson and Easton Culp.

Her Funeral Service will be held at Reed’s Chapel – Decaturville Wednesday, December 13th at 2 PM with burial will follow in Decaturville Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tues. 2 PM – 9 PM and Wed. 9 AM until service.

Pallbearers are Cody Culp, Nathan Helton, Larry Helton, Tyler Darnace, Jonathon Johnson and David Stone.