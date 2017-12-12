Haywood HS principal, assistant principal reassigned after district investigation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The principal and assistant principal of Haywood High School have been reassigned after the school district’s investigation into social media posts by students at the school.

Students and parents protested last week after screenshots of social media messages allegedly sent by students were posted online. The messages contained racial slurs and threatening language.

According to protesters, the students who allegedly wrote the racial messages had already been reprimanded and made to write a 10-page essay.

Principal Jerry Pyron and Assistant Principal Tim Seymour were both suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, both Pyron and Seymour have been reassigned effective immediately, according to a release from the office of Superintendent Joey Hassell. The release did not say where or to what positions they are reassigned.

Chief Academic Officer Yvette Blue and Chief Special Services Officer Chris Davis will remain at Haywood High School until the superintendent’s office recruits and hires a principal and an assistant principal, the release states.

The students involved have been disciplined but the school cannot elaborate on their discipline, according to the release.

“These students failed to meet the high expectations we have for them in Haywood County,” the release states. “Upon learning of the posts, the superintendent’s office immediately requested information regarding the incident from the HHS administrative team. The district began an immediate in-depth investigation that included thorough interviews and statements from school administration, school staff, parents, and students.”

“Hatred, racism, and bigotry have no place in our school district,” the release goes on to say.

The release lists the following steps the school district will begin to implement:

• Haywood County Schools building administrators will continue to be responsible for educating and training their respective staff and students annually as to the definition and recognition of discrimination/harassment as required by school board policy.

• All Haywood County Schools staff will participate in sensitivity training in dealing with students, their parents, and the community. This training should include acceptance and tolerance.

• Haywood County Schools will explore, adopt and/or develop an appropriate curriculum for all grade levels dealing with acceptance and tolerance.

• Athletic teams will be required to act appropriately when dealing with acceptance and tolerance. Coaches must expect and model appropriate behavior. The Athletic Director should monitor all

teams to assure tolerance and acceptance.

• Haywood County Schools will continue to provide training in dealing with discrimination, harassment, bullying, cyber-bullying and intimidation and in reporting student concerns, complaints, and grievances to all staff and students.