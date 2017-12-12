Jason W. Smothers

Jason W. Smothers age 44 of Springville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at his residence. His funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Brett Miles of Northside Baptist Church in Almo, Kentucky officiating. Visitation is scheduled on Tuesday at McEvoy from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. and again on Wednesday, after 12:00 P.M. until time of service. Burial will follow the service at Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Smothers was born on August 6, 1973 in Union City, Tennessee to Phillip and Jane Smothers, who both survive in Union City. He is also survived by his wife: Lee Ellen Jones Smothers, his daughter: Jasmine Smothers and his son: Dylan Smothers, all three of Springville; his brother: Stacey (Jahnae) Smothers of Rives, Tennessee; Brother in law: Scottie Jones of Missouri; nephews: Drew Smothers and Caleb Jones; nieces: Morgan Jones, Shelby Jones, and Makenzie Self; and his grandparents: A.E. and Pauline Davis and Gary and Idella Smothers.

Jason worked at ICI of Paris as director of project management for a number of years. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Almo, Kentucky. Jason was a loving and Godly man who was faithful to his church and to his family. He was also an avid fisherman.