John Drake

John Drake, 91, died Friday, December 8, 2017 at West TN Veterans Home in Humboldt. He was born to the parents of Ernest and Marsha Drake. He was retired from U.S. Post Office as a Postal Clerk.

He was a WW2 Veteran and served in the United States Navy. He was a member of VFW Post 1848 and loved fishing, gardening, enjoying his farm and taking care of his livestock. Mr. Drake was a member of Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Peggy Fly Drake of Jackson, TN, one son, John Ernest Drake of Oakfield, TN, two stepsons, Steven and Howard Joe Hanson of Houston, TX, two step-daughters, Susan (Mike) White of Jackson, TN, Sheryl (David) Glenn of Nashville, TN, one sister, Dora Robinson of Brownsville, TN, grandchild Hannah Drake, four step grandchildren, Dalton and Dillon Glenn, Christopher White, and Carrie Hanson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 from 12:00 noon to 2 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors with a funeral service to follow at 2 P.M. with Dr. Philip Jett officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

