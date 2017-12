JPD: Two-vehicle crash in north Jackson sends one to hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.- A woman was sent to an area hospital after a car crash in north Jackson, Tuesday night.

Jackson police said the drivers of a car and pickup truck collided at the busy intersection of Ridgecrest Road and Campbell Street just after 6 p.m. Police said a woman suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.