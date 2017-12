Man faces drug charges after Martin traffic stop

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police say they’ve arrested a man on drug charges after a traffic stop in Martin.

According to the Martin Police Department, Ephraine Gilbert, 25, was arrested Monday night after being stopped for speeding on Gardner-Hyndsver Road.

Officers discovered Gilbert was driving on a revoked license and say they smelled marijuana coming from inside the car.

Investigators say they found 17 grams of marijuana, two packages of edibles, pills and a set of digital scales.

“We’ll make a drug arrest that involves intent to sale probably at least once a month, and we wish we didn’t ever have to do that or the problem didn’t exist,”┬áCapt. Phillip Fuqua said.

Gilbert was charged with possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and no insurance.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.