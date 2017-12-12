Man faces drug charges after Martin traffic stop

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police say they’ve arrested a man on drug charges after a traffic stop in Martin.

According to the Martin Police Department, Ephraine Gilbert, 25, was arrested Monday night after being stopped for speeding on Gardner-Hyndsver Road.

Officers discovered Gilbert was driving on a revoked license and say they smelled marijuana coming from inside the car.

Investigators say they found 17 grams of marijuana, two packages of edibles, pills and a set of digital scales.

“We’ll make a drug arrest that involves intent to sale probably at least once a month, and we wish we didn’t ever have to do that or the problem didn’t exist,” Capt. Phillip Fuqua said.

Gilbert was charged with possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and no insurance.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.