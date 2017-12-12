Mugshots : Madison County : 12/11/17 – 12/12/17

1/15 Kassondre Hembree Reckless endangerment

2/15 Atrol Campbell Schedule II drug violations

3/15 Deundre McMullin Assault

4/15 Herbert Melton Failure to comply



5/15 Jonathan Buxton Violation of community corrections, violation of probation, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/15 Kenneth Vann Violation of community corrections

7/15 Lakesha Person Violation of probation

8/15 Mauriece Matthews Violation of probation



9/15 Michael Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/15 Patrick West Violation of probation

11/15 Phillip Gordon Violation of probation

12/15 Robert Brewer DUI, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident, failure to report accident, violation of implied consent law



13/15 Robert Sutcliffe Aggravated domestic assault

14/15 Rontavious Stewart Failure to appear

15/15 Tracey Fesmire Violation of probation































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/11/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.