Subway’s first ‘Fresh Forward’ restaurant in West TN opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Subway is celebrating the opening of their first newly designed restaurant in Jackson.

The restaurant is located on Stonebrook Place in the West Towne Commons shopping center in north Jackson and is the first new Subway “Fresh Forward” design restaurant in West Tennessee.

The new design includes a modern layout and new technology features including wifi, self-ordering kiosks and embedded USB charging ports.

Workers say the new technology isn’t the only thing to be excited about.

“We’ve got these fresh house-made pickles we make fresh daily,” Subway business consultant Andy Stevens said. “We also make homemade pico de gallo in house daily. We have a smokey hickory sauce, it’s kind of a hickory barbecue, as well as gluten-free bread, which no one else will have around here.”

The restaurant is open now, but there are plans to have a grand opening with a special sale in the coming weeks.