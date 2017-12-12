Thelma Barker kindergarteners host Christmas concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thelma Barker Elementary School is hosting their annual kindergarten Christmas concert Tuesday night.

Kindergarten, third and fifth grade students put the final touches on their concert preparations earlier Tuesday along with the school’s honor choir students.

The students spend all year preparing for the concert, which is open to the public. Doors opened at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6 p.m.

While the concert is free, the school does accept donations.

School Principal Tim Gilmer says the concert is a big motivation for his students.

“The data shows the more enrichment you can give to a child, the better they perform academically, and music’s a big part of that,” Principal Gilmer said.

Grades first, second and fourth will perform their own concert in the spring.