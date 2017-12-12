Toone double murder suspect’s case bound over to grand jury

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn — A woman charged in the double murder of a father and son appears in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Erica Beard is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, one count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery.

The charges are in connection to the deaths of 13-year-old Javarrie “JoJo” Robertson and his father, Joe Robertson.

After hearing testimony from an investigator in the case Judge Boyette Denton made the decision to bound the case over to a Hardeman County grand jury.

Beard’s Attorney, David Camp said “We’re not surprised. I think that a large number of cases end up ultimately going to the grand jury anyway it’s just a decision whether not there’s facts there to support going to trial.”

Camp said it could be a few months until they return to court.