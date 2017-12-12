Traffic safety leaders recognized with Highway Safety awards banquet

Several officers from local agencies came together for the Annual Highway Safety awards banquet Tuesday night.

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn — Each year the Tennessee Highway Safety Office recognizes law enforcement personnel across the state for their achievements.

From seat belt enforcement to distracted driving awards, more than a dozen law enforcement officers were recognized for their efforts in keeping the roads safe.

The Annual Highway Safety awards banquet honors law enforcement personnel who have excelled in traffic safety.

“This is an opportunity for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the state of Tennessee to recognize our partners that risk their lives everyday to make the roads safe,” Director of THSO, Victor Donoho said.

More than 150 officers from the west Tennessee area attended the event.

“It’s all the cities and counties, sheriffs and chiefs of police, and police departments and we partner with all of these agencies to help enforce the traffic laws,” Donoho said.

Donoho said the Jackson and Memphis districts have worked extremely hard to keep drivers safe on the area’s busiest roads. “The Jackson and Memphis district to date are minus 17 in fatalities statewide we’re only minus 14,” Donoho explained.

Attendees heard from several guest speakers, which was followed by an awards presentation. State Trooper Tyler Milam was one of many recipients taking home the “Beyond the Traffic Stop” award, which recognizes an officer who looks past the ticket.

“Might be something a little bit more to it and then just keep on investigating and it might turn out to be something a lot more than just a little seat belt ticket or stop sign violation,” Trooper Milam said.

Milam said it is a humbling experience to be acknowledged as a leader in traffic safety. “Knowing that you get nominated…so many other people that do just as good and they pick you to be nominated it makes you feel good,” he said.

The Highway Safety awards banquet was the first event to be held at the West Tennessee Regional Training Center in west Madison County. Organizers said they would like to thank Madison County Sheriff John Mehr for allowing them to use the center.

During the month of December the Highway Safety office also hosted award banquets for law enforcement officers in Middle and East Tennessee.