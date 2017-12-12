Washing machines reported stolen from Union City apartment complex

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Managers at an apartment complex in Union City entered the property’s laundry area Monday morning to find three coin-operated clothes washing machines were missing.

An employee at East Gate Village on Nash Street told police she found that the machines were missing around 8 a.m. Monday, according to a report from the Union City Police Department. She told officers they must have been taken sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday.

The value of the machines is estimated at $800 each.