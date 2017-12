Woman charged with firing gunshot outside east Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman is charged with reckless endangerment after firing a gun outside her home, according to court documents.

The incident reportedly happened just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say Kassondre Hembree, 36, admitted to firing a gunshot in the front yard of her home on Hill Drive in east Jackson, according to an affidavit.