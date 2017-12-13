Brief Warm Up And Windy Today!

Weather Update 8:00 AM

After a very cold start to the day this morning. We’ll warm up fairly quickly as another clipper system starts to approach from the northwest. This will be another dry front, though it will be rather windy. Winds could be sustained at times at 10-20 mph with gust as high as 30-40 mph. National Weather Service in Memphis, TN has a Wind Advisory that will go into effect at 10:00 AM this afternoon. For mainly the northern half of West Tennessee, even though most of West Tennessee will be rather windy all afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly both Thursday and Friday both. We will begin a warming trend on Saturday, along with rain chances on Sunday. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on ABC 7 11:30 am and CBS 7 Noon.

