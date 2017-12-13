Colder End to the Workweek

Weather Update – 10:00 p.m. – Wednesday

Under clear skies, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s by Thursday morning. Conditions should be perfect for viewing the Geminid Meteor Shower. Winds will be lighter overnight too, still breezy, but variable at 5 to 10 miles per hour.



It’ll be breezy again on Thursday but not nearly as windy as it was today! Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with winds from the north keeping temperatures in the middle 40s at the warmest part of the afternoon, so expect another chilly day. Our next chance for rain finally returns on Sunday with scattered showers, thunderstorms are not likely. We could see rain stick around off and on into Tuesday before high pressure brings the drier weather back by this time next week.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com