Driver sentenced to 10 years in 2016 high-speed car chase

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to 10 years after a high-speed car chase in March 2016 that ended in midtown Jackson.

Sangria Baker was convicted by a Madison County jury earlier this year on multiple charges including aggravated assault, evading and resisting arrest and felony drug charges.

Baker was the driver in a police chase that began near Hollywood Drive when officers were attempting to serve a warrant on a juvenile wanted for attempted murder, according to court documents. Court documents say Baker put his vehicle in reverse, hitting a police vehicle.

The chase continued onto Summar Drive before ending on West Forest Avenue, where Baker, the juvenile and another man abandoned the car, according to court documents. Court documents say the car rolled back, hitting a police vehicle a second time.

Baker was eventually arrested nearby inside a garage.

As part of his sentence, Baker cannot possess a gun or have a driver’s license for two years.