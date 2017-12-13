Firefighters in McKenzie looking into cause of late night house fire

McKENZIE, Tenn.-Fire investigators in McKenzie are looking in to the cause of a mobile home fire that broke out late Wednesday night.

According to McKenzie Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to the 60 block of Linden Street around 9:30 p.m. Fire investigators say an elderly man was inside but was able to get out safely. Nearly two dozen firemen were on the scene of the fire, which according to investigators took about 5 minutes to knock down.

The fire department told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they are not sure how the fire started or if there were any smoke alarms inside the home.

Thanks to a 7 News Tipster who told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about the fire and provided us with video of the fire.