Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday

After sunset tonight winds will finally calm down with temperatures back in the 40s by 6 o’clock. Clear skies will be welcome tonight for the peak of the Geminid meteor shower! Best viewing will happen from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. but you can see a meteor anytime after dark, just face east and look up!

TONIGHT

Under those clear skies, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s by Thursday morning. Winds will be lighter overnight too – variable at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

It’ll be breezy on Thursday but not nearly as windy as it was today! Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with winds from the north keeping temperatures in the middle 40s at the warmest part of the afternoon, so expect another chilly day. Our next chance for rain finally returns on Sunday so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team weather online for more updates!

