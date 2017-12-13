Kilgore/Chemring plant in Hardeman Co. to expand, create jobs

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — In some positive news for the West Tennessee workforce, Kilgore/Chemring Countermeasures has announced they will reinvest in their manufacturing plant in Toone.

Kilgore/Chemring and Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain announced Wednesday at a news conference that the manufacturer will stay in Toone and reinvest in the facility.

Construction trailers were moved on site this week.

Kilgore Vice President of Business Development Kenneth Tuten said they will expand the business with new facilities, take out old buildings that have aging infrastructure and bring in new technology.

Mayor Sain says 12 states tried to acquire the Kilgore expansion.

Tuten says the business has been in Toone since 1960.

Toone Mayor Joseph Jones said the expansion means a lot to the community and that he predicts it will lead to the creation of 200 jobs.

The plant manufactures flares and munitions for the U.S. military.

Mayor Sain says there will be more announcements about the expansion coming up this spring including a possible groundbreaking ceremony.

