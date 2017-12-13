Kilgore Flares plant in Hardeman Co. to expand, create jobs

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain and Kilgore Flares in Toone has announced that the plant will stay in the county and expand the operation in early 2018.

With 12 states wanting the factory to move, Kilgore representatives say the decision meant extensive planning.

“We had brought in a consulting firm and we were taking a look at other options,” Kilgore Vice President of Business Development Kenneth Tuten said. “Today our corporate partners Chemring Group has made the decision we will stay here in Toone, and it’s a great day for us to be able to be a part of this community for the future.”

The manufacturer said they plan to reinvest in the location, adding new facilities and an estimated 200 more jobs in the community.

“We’ve got some aging infrastructure, and we need to make some improvements and bring the technology up a little bit and meet the demand of the warfighter that’s coming along in the future,” Tuten said.

Toone Mayor Joseph Jones said the expansion means a lot to the community and that he predicts it will lead to the creation of 200 jobs.

“This is a Christmas present for the people of Hardeman County that we are going to keep Kilgore here,” Mayor Jones said. “I think when all this infrastructure is done there will probably be another 200 jobs.”

Mayor Sain said products made at the Kilgore plant have been used in combat overseas.

“It’s just amazing to be able to have a part in producing something that could save the lives of the men and women who are fighting for this country,” Mayor Sain said.

The plant manufactures flares and munitions for the U.S. military.

Mayor Sain said there will be more announcements about the expansion coming up this spring including a possible groundbreaking ceremony.