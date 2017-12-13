Liberty Tech culinary arts students host open house

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Liberty Tech Magnet High School put down their pencils Wednesday to head to the kitchen.

The culinary arts class hosted an open house to show appreciation for their customers and school faculty.

From 11 a.m. until noon, students served dishes for free at the school’s Taste of Liberty restaurant.

Culinary arts instructor Leslie Emerson says the restaurant gives her students real-life experience.

“They’re getting employable skills, they’re getting communication skills, they’re getting all that here in culinary,” Emerson said. “It’s not just about cooking and selling — it’s about those relationships that they need whenever they leave.”

If you would like to try Liberty Tech’s restaurant, they are open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday during the school year.

This semester is over, but the restaurant will re-open when classes resume.