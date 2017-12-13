Mobile home fire kills three dogs

HALLS, Tenn.–Three dogs died in a Wednesday afternoon mobile home fire in Halls, according to the Halls Fire Department.

The Halls Fire Department says a fire broke out around 12:20 p.m. at 3010 Steelman Road. They say ten firefighters rushed to the scene of heavy smoke. Four adults and two children live inside the home. They got out safely and were not injured, but they lost everything they own.

The Halls Fire Department says it’s a total loss. They are still investigating what caused the fire.