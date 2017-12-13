Mugshots : Madison County : 12/12/17 – 12/13/17 December 13, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Colton Shorter Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Anthony Pittman DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Arsina Douglas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Briantt Gray Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Burris Anderson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jamarcus McKinney Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Jonathon Roberts Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Latoya Woodson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Ricco Jenkins Failure to comply, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Tiffaney Moore Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Tommy Taylor Convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/12/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/13/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore