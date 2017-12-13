Mugshots : Madison County : 12/12/17 – 12/13/17

1/12 Colton Shorter Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card

2/12 Anthony Pittman DUI, violation of implied consent law

3/12 Arsina Douglas Failure to appear

4/12 Briantt Gray Failure to appear



5/12 Burris Anderson Simple domestic assault

6/12 Jamarcus McKinney Violation of community corrections

7/12 Jonathon Roberts Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

8/12 Latoya Woodson Vandalism



9/12 Ricco Jenkins Failure to comply, failure to appear

10/12 Tiffaney Moore Violation of probation

11/12 Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass

12/12 Tommy Taylor Convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/12/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/13/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.