Tennessee State University alumni in Jackson donate to school’s food pantry

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local Tennessee State University alumni are stepping up and giving back in a big way.

The Jackson Alumni Chapter is giving food and toiletry items to the Tennessee State University food pantry.

More than 40 members are partnering with local businesses to collect food and toiletry items to those in need.

The organization is also donating $500.

Organizers say it’s important to give back.

“Many times they have needs for extra toiletry items and food items. Someone helped us and we want to give back to the university,” Roslyn Wilson, a volunteer, said.

The truck is heading to Nashville with the donations.