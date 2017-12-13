Three-vehicle crash in Huntingdon sends two to hospital

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.-Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash involving a patrol car.

It happened in Huntingdon around 5, Wednesday afternoon.

Police said an officer attempted to stop a woman who was driving erratically on Main Street. The woman driving the car pulled over into a parking space, hitting two vehicles in addition to a Huntingdon police car.

No one was inside the parked cars at the time of the wreck. The driver and passenger were able to get out before being transported to the hospital. Officers said they are grateful no one involved or near the scene was hurt.

“At that time of the first impact, it caused everybody in those businesses to come outside and by the time that they all got outside, the vehicle proceeded forward again and fortunately it was able to strike the same vehicle again instead of going into a business or hitting people on the sidewalk,” said Patrolman Paul Hugueley with the Huntingdon Police Department.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.