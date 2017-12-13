UT Martin Chancellor rejects conceal carry issue

MARTIN, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee Martin Student Government Association has debated the issue of concealed carry of firearms on campus. Wednesday, the Chancellor made a decision.

A group of SGA senators introduced a resolution supporting this issue which moved to the student senate.

That vote was held December 5th and more than 1,400 students voiced their opinion. Nearly 55 percent of the students disagreed with concealed carry for students on campus.

Chancellor UT Martin Keith Carver says he will not sign resolution supporting students on campus to carry concealed weapons.

“More guns on campus will not focus on safety,” Carver said. “As a Chancellor, I have loved seeing the engagement and the advocacy presented on both sides and it has led to some good discussions and I think that’s what the college process is all about.”

Carver also says the bill is not parallel with the state law which prohibits guns from being brought onto any public college campuses.