UT Martin chancellor says he will not sign SGA concealed carry resolution

MARTIN, Tenn. — University of Tennessee at Martin Chancellor Keith Carver released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying he will not sign the Student Government Association resolution in support of students carrying concealed weapons on campus.

“I will not sign the non-binding UT Martin Student Government Association resolution supporting students on our campus to carry concealed weapons,” Dr. Carver said in the release. “My response is not to challenge the actions of the SGA. Tennessee law does not permit students to carry guns on any public college campus. We, as a university, will abide by the law. In addition, I personally do not believe that having more guns on our campus is in line with our focus on safety and student success.”

A group of SGA senators introduced the resolution supporting this issue, which moved through the proper channels of being reviewed by the student senate, according to the release. The resolution was brought to a vote at the Dec. 7 senate meeting and passed by a measure of 17-10.

The SGA president signed the legislation Tuesday, which then went to Chancellor Carver for consideration.

A group of students filed a petition calling for a student referendum vote on the issue. That vote was held Dec. 5 with more than 1,400 students voting, according to the release.

Nearly 55 percent of the students disagreed with concealed carry for students on campus, and nearly 90 percent of the students indicated that they feel safe on the UT Martin campus.

The referendum vote and the legislation are independent actions, the release states.

Dr. Carver’s statement continues: