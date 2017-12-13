Woman injured in crash involving police car in downtown Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A woman was injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Huntingdon involving a police car.

Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers said an officer attempted to stop the woman who was driving erratically.

Officers later determined the driver had experienced a medical issue.

The crash happened on East Main Street just off the court square.

The woman reportedly hit two vehicles in addition to the Huntingdon police car.

