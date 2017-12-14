12th annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ brings children holiday joy

MILAN, Tenn — Local law enforcement rallied together Thursday night to bring children holiday joy just in time for Christmas.

Milan police along with other agencies put children in the holiday spirit with their 12th annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

“We’re excited about going to shop with a cop,” Shopper, Jakhya Walker said. “We did this 2 years ago I’m so excited.”

Milan Police Chief, Bobby Sellers said “It’s grown so much over the years that we’ve had to solicit officers from other departments we got them from Carroll county, Gibson county, sheriff’s departments.”

The children selected to shop with a cop were treated to a free dinner from the National Association of Junior Auxiliary, a service based organization, before being escorted to Walmart. The kids then wandered the aisles with an officer, picking out gifts for themselves and their family.

“I’m so excited going shop with a cop,” Shopper, Kash Kimble said. “I love this and I’m going to buy me a hover board.”

The Milan Police department collects donations all year long to make the event possible.

“I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart because they help me,” parent, Leticia Kimble said.

Another parent, Jimmy Detton said. “Thought it was going to be a little stressful this year I’m the only one working right now my wife is about to have our 5th kid.”

Some parents said watching their kids smile was the best part. “I think it’s just great provides services for the kids they get joy out of it so we get joy out of it,” Detton said.

Chief Sellers said it’s a rewarding experience for both children and law enforcement.

“It allows them to have contact with a young person who may someday grow up and want to be a police officer themselves and make a difference,” Chief Sellers said.

The ‘Shop with a Cop’ program has benefited more than 200 kids.