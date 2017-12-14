Bettye Oliver Boulton

Bettye Oliver Boulton, age 76 of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 11, 2017 at her residence. Her funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 15, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Named as pallbearers are Corey Turner, Ryan Turner, Matt Evans, Leslie Evans, Justin Owen, and Luke Evans (the oldest grandchildren) and honorary pallbearers: Tammie Heavener, Amanda Cox, Shea Owen, and Tommy Taylor.

Mrs. Boulton was born on August 9, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Marvin Hershell Oliver and the late Nellie Gray Cox. She married Billy Ray Boulton on August 9, 1990 and he survives in Paris. Bettye is also survived by her daughters: Rita Sue (Richie Fickle) Evans of Samburg, Tennessee, Terri Lee (Leo Duffe) Turner of Paris, Dana Lynn (Tim) Cox of Murray, Kentucky, and Lisa Darlene (Doug) Taylor of Buchanan; son: Michael Anthony Owen of Paris; grandchildren: Luke Evans, Justin Owen, Shea Owen, Tommy Taylor, Jacob Cox, Tammie Heavener, Jeremy Cox, Leslie Evans, Matt Evans, Amanda Cox, Ryan Turner, Corey Turner, Scott Taylor, Dawn Turner, and John Paul Boudreau; forty three great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and two cousins: Elna Cullpepper and Jerry Merrell.

