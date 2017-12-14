Charlotte Wright Maples

Charlotte Wright Maples, 65, died Monday, December 11, 2017 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Greenfield, TN the daughter of James O. and Mary Campbell Wright. She was a registered nurse for Lebonheur Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Charlotte is survived by one son, Kevin Laws and wife Amber of Monroe, GA, her mother Mary Campbell Wright of Jackson, TN, one brother John Keith Wright, one sister, Janice Barnes and husband Larry of Jackson, TN, two grandchildren, Bailey Grace Laws and Clayton Reid Laws. She was preceded in death by her father James O. Wright.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Friday, December 15, 2017 at 11:00AM at Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Russell Gallimore officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00AM until 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101.

