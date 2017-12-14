Connie N. McKee

Connie N. McKee, 86, died Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at West TN Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN. He was born in Bonicord, TN to the parents of Ernest and Lucy Ramsey McKee. He was retired from U.S. Steel as a maintenance technician, was a Korean War Veteran, and was a member of North Jackson Church of Christ. Mr. McKee was known for his writing ability and the Poetry he created, along with many hobbies such as wood carving, oil painting, furniture upholstery, photography, and sewing.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Clarita McKee of Jackson, TN, one son, Mark and wife Nancy McKee of Pittsburg, PA, one daughter, Sandra and husband Richard Chamberlain of Columbia, SC, five grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers to serve are Allen Verell, Michael Wilson, Karyl Bailey, Randy Hysmith, Chadwick McKee, and Richard Chamberlain. Honorary Pallbearers are John Verell, Aubrey Vestel, Gary Lentz, Brad Winsett, and Stephen Goodwin.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the North Jackson Church of Christ or West TN Veterans Home.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Friday, December 15, 2017 from 4 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 10 A.M. in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dyersburg, TN.

