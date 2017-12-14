Dry Stretch Breaks As Rain Returns Sunday

Weather Update – 1:15 p.m. – Thursday

It’s been quite the dry month for our area with it being over a week since we have seen any type of precipitation in our forecast. Drought conditions have been dry to moderate. This cool and dry stretch will break as we go into this weekend with a chance of rain as well as warmer temperatures coming our way.

Tomorrow will be much like today, highs will reach the mid-to upper 40s with 46 degrees expected for our max high. Winds aren’t as strong as they were yesterday and will become calm going into the night, but temperatures will be quite cold dropping below average and below freezing, around 24 degrees.

As the next shot of rain comes our way we’ll get some warmer weather along with it. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 50s the whole weekend and possibly be warmer on Monday with highs nearing 60. The rain will arrive early Sunday morning and could be heavy in some spots but will not last very long. The system will move on out by late Sunday evening and stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the night into Monday with a chance of a few isolated showers. Beginning of the work week next week starting out dry once again!

