Elizabeth Bernice Mosley Brown

Funeral services for Elizabeth Bernice Mosley Brown, age 91, will be held Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 11:00 am at Home Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Clover Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Medon, Tennessee. Mrs. Brown died Saturday, December 9, 2017 at her residence in Memphis, Tennessee.

Visitation for Mrs. Brown will begin Friday morning December 15, 2017 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Brown will lie in state at Home Missionary Baptist Church Saturday morning from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please call Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.