JMC school board members meet, final meeting before new year

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board met Thursday evening for their monthly meeting.

On the agenda, several items to discuss, including this month’s financial report, however nothing was voted by members.

There’s was also holiday entertainment provided by the South Elementary Holiday Chorus, under the direction of Sheila Houston.

The meeting was brief as members adjoured looking forward to next week’s holiday break.

School board members will reconvene in January.