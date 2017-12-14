Man accused of robbing, sexually assaulting 2 women scheduled to appear in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — An 18 year old man accused of robbing and sexually assaulting two women in November was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Earlier this month, Chriteris Allen was arrested for charges of aggravated rape, aggravated sexual battery, two counts of aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said that Allen was a suspect in a rape that was reported there in November.

Instead of appearing in court Thursday in Jackson, Allen was extradited to Murfreesboro to face those charges.

His Jackson court date is rescheduled for Jan. 25.