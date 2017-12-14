May Bell Martin Johnson Branch

Funeral services for May Bell Martin Johnson Branch, age 88, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 3:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Branch died Monday, December 11, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Branch will begin Friday morning, December 15, 2017 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, please call Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.