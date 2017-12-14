Mugshots : Madison County : 12/13/17 – 12/14/17

1/15 Shawntavious Milan Aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/15 Ashia Williams Failure to appear

3/15 Emanuel Damron Failure to appear

4/15 James Cox Violation of community corrections, evading arrest



5/15 Jarmal Delk Failure to appear

6/15 Jerry Talley Failure to comply

7/15 Joshua Lewis Fugitive- Hold for other agency

8/15 Keith Pool Violation of probation



9/15 Kevin Doss Violation of community corrections

10/15 Khristian Harrell Violation of community corrections

11/15 Rome Huntsman Failure to appear

12/15 Sabrina Cox Violation of community corrections



13/15 Shanece Ligon Failure to appear

14/15 Walter Cox Simple domestic assault, Resisting/stop arrest

15/15 William Anderson Contempt of court, violation of probation































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/14/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.