Mugshots : Madison County : 12/13/17 – 12/14/17 December 14, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Shawntavious Milan Aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 2/15Ashia Williams Failure to appear 3/15Emanuel Damron Failure to appear 4/15James Cox Violation of community corrections, evading arrest 5/15Jarmal Delk Failure to appear 6/15Jerry Talley Failure to comply 7/15Joshua Lewis Fugitive- Hold for other agency 8/15Keith Pool Violation of probation 9/15Kevin Doss Violation of community corrections 10/15Khristian Harrell Violation of community corrections 11/15Rome Huntsman Failure to appear 12/15Sabrina Cox Violation of community corrections 13/15Shanece Ligon Failure to appear 14/15Walter Cox Simple domestic assault, Resisting/stop arrest 15/15William Anderson Contempt of court, violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/14/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.