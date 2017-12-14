No plea entered for suspect in Holly Bobo murder; hearing reset for Monday

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man charged in the murder of a Decatur County nursing student will return to court Monday after attorneys did not reach a plea agreement during a Thursday hearing.

Dylan Adams appeared Thursday before Judge Creed McGinley in Hardin County.

The judge sent attorneys to work on possible plea negotiations around 10 a.m., giving them a 2 p.m. deadline.

When the hearing resumed, Judge McGinley said the case can’t be resolved at this hearing but substantial progress was made.

The judge said the hearing has been reset for 10 a.m. Monday.

If there is no plea by Monday, then scheduling dates will be set, Judge McGinley said.

Adams is scheduled to stand trial in May, less than a year after a jury convicted his brother, Zach Adams, of Bobo’s murder.

A third man, Jason Autry, is also charged in Bobo’s death. His trial date has not been set.

