Police urge people to know when to use a firearm for protection

MILAN, Tenn. — Back on Dec. 7 around 8 p.m., the Milan Police Department says Immanual Stewart broke in through the window of his estranged wife’s home and attacked her.

“A scuffle ensued and she was able to get to her firearm and fired shots at him, and it caused the attack on her to stop,” said Chief Bobby Sellers of the Milan Police Department.

The woman fired six rounds at Stewart, with one striking him in the shoulder area. The next day, he turned himself in. Chief Sellers says, this decision could have been what saved her life.

“When you’re in your home, you have every right to protect yourself, your property and your family, which includes deadly force,” Sellers said.

However, he reminds people there are things you need to remember when keeping a firearm in your home for protection.

“The decision to use it, once it’s made, can’t be taken back,” said Chief Sellers.

Experts say it is important to know the consequences of pulling a trigger.

“You can’t just go buy a gun and the bullets and put it in a nightstand and not ever use it. You need to practice and know all the safety rules,” the chief said.

It may seem obvious, but police say always know what you’re shooting at.

“There have been times when people that live in the household come in unexpectedly, and there’s been times when they’ve been shot,” said Sellers.

They also urge you to take a shooting class to improve your confidence and skills, and learn when you can and can not use deadly force.

Stewart is being charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault, vandalism and violation of an order of protection in this incident. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Gibson County.

If you are interested in learning more on how to take a shooting class or a self defense course, you can call Marty Clements, the Jackson-Madison County EMA Director, at 731-467-0155.