Needed Rainfall Returns Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday

Getting chilly out there! After warming up to the middle and upper 40s today, skies remain partly to mostly cloudy in some spots. Temperatures will be cooling down to the 30s this evening for a chilly night to be out and about. The main focus in our forecast tonight is the dry weather until we get to Sunday when we could get some much needed rainfall. Parts of West Tennessee are currently abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.

TONIGHT

Skies will stay partly cloudy during the evening with temperatures returning the 30s around 6pm for most. Expect a cold night as skies gradually clear out with overnight lows in the middle and upper 20s to start our Friday.

After starting out freezing, we’ll warm up to the middle and upper 40s again tomorrow and skies will look a lot like they did today – partly cloudy but with periods of sunshine too. Rain won’t return until this coming weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team weather online for more updates!

