Serious injury crash slows I-40 traffic in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Traffic is moving slowly after what the Tennessee Highway Patrol calls a serious injury crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 40.

The crash occurred on westbound I-40 near mile marker 125. It is a serious injury crash and drivers are urged to use caution in the area and should expect delays, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Twitter account.

Details are limited at this time.

