Shooting in East Jackson sends woman to hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police say at 7:15 Thursday night, they rushed to the 100 block of Idlewild Street on reports of a shooting.

Police say a woman was shot and airlifted to Regional One in Memphis. She is in serious condition. Police are investigating this as a drive-by shooting. They found shell-casings on the ground in front of the home. At this point, they do not have a suspect and say the suspect is on the loose.

They do not have any information on the suspect and also no witnesses. Police cleared the scene just before 9 p.m. Thursday.