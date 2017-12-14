Suspect in Holly Bobo murder appears in court; plea deal deadline approaches

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the men charged with killing a Decatur County nursing student returned to court Thursday.

Dylan Adams made a brief appearance Thursday morning before Judge Creed McGinley in Hardin County.

Adams is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Holly Bobo.

The judge sent attorneys to work on plea negotiations. If they can’t reach a plea deal by 2 p.m., the judge says he will set more scheduling deadlines.

Adams is scheduled to stand trial in May, less than a year after a jury convicted his brother, Zach Adams, of Bobo’s murder.

